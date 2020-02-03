Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €16.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.80 ($19.53).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €12.01 ($13.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52 week low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 52 week high of €16.79 ($19.52). The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.93.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

