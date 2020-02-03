DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.53 ($87.83).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €61.68 ($71.72) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €64.69 and a 200 day moving average of €65.00. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €58.12 ($67.58) and a 12 month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

