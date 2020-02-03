Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €46.86 ($54.49).

Shares of DRW3 stock opened at €53.30 ($61.98) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The firm has a market cap of $404.70 million and a PE ratio of 36.86. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 12 month high of €59.40 ($69.07).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

