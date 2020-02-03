DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.70 ($169.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €142.30 ($165.46).

Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €148.85 ($173.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 1 year high of €146.50 ($170.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €143.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €137.28.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

