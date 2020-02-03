Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €78.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FME. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.11 ($91.99).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €69.56 ($80.88) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.36. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

