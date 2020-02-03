Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €38.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.06 ($58.20).

ETR:DAI opened at €41.45 ($48.20) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €48.07 and its 200 day moving average is €47.55. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a fifty-two week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

MutualFirst Financial Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS
Honeywell International Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Amalgamated Bank Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations
USA Truck Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS
Scancell Releases Earnings Results
1st Constitution Bancorp Announces Earnings Results
