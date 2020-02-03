Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €73.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.15 ($87.38).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €63.98 ($74.40) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 52-week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.26.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

