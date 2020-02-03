Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.89 ($41.73).

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €36.14 ($42.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of €32.26 and a 200 day moving average of €29.61. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52 week low of €23.20 ($26.98) and a 52 week high of €36.51 ($42.45).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

