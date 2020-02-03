Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.80 ($102.09).

FRA HEN3 opened at €92.24 ($107.26) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €92.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.20.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

