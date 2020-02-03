Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €6.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €7.90 ($9.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.52 ($7.58).

FRA DBK opened at €8.20 ($9.54) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.94.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

