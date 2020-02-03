Kion Group’s (KGX) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.81 ($70.71).

Kion Group stock opened at €57.18 ($66.49) on Friday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.95.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

