Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €150.00 by Nord/LB

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2020

Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €165.89 ($192.89).

Shares of SRT3 stock opened at €218.40 ($253.95) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €200.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €183.81. Sartorius has a 52 week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 52 week high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

