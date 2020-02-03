Monolith (TKN) Trading Up 11.4% This Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Monolith has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Ethfinex. Monolith has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $49,721.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.43 or 0.05911102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024340 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00035232 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010659 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TKNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.