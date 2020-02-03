Spectrum (SPT) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $45,220.00 and approximately $29,875.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00747617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007125 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032142 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

