Apollon One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Apollon has a total market cap of $8,350.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Apollon

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

