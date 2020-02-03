LTO Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $816,161.00 (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One LTO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and $816,161.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.03037456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00196442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,402,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,596,524 tokens. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

