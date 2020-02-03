Elysian Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Elysian has a market capitalization of $119,434.00 and approximately $3.09 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.03037456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00196442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, YoBit, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

