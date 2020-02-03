Universa (UTNP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,508.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Universa has a market cap of $4.11 million and $4,508.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Livecoin. Over the last week, Universa has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.03037456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00196442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

