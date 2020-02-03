YGGDRASH Price Up 42.4% This Week (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $1.81 million and $137,450.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.03037456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00196442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

