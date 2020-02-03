Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.09 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $375,232.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bancor Network, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.03037456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00196442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Binance, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, BitForex, DragonEX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

