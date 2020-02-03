VoteCoin (VOT) Market Cap Hits $64,923.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. VoteCoin has a market cap of $64,923.00 and $20.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00715362 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00117241 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00111530 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 77,015,875 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.