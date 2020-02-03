Titan Coin Trading 28.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $400,942.00 and $38.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005420 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 76.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000509 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000916 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000228 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

