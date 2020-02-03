Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.02 billion. Meritor posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $259,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 37,375 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $924,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 2,068.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 1,101,070 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Meritor by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 153,447 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,824,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 304,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTOR opened at $21.91 on Monday. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

