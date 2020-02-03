Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 261.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

A opened at $82.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

