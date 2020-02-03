Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,304 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 335.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 36,568 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 290.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the period.

THC stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

