Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 737 Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caci International were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Caci International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Caci International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Caci International in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Caci International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.55.

In related news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,544.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caci International stock opened at $267.44 on Monday. Caci International Inc has a 12 month low of $161.26 and a 12 month high of $280.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.43 and its 200-day moving average is $231.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

