Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $968,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OXY stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

