Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.03 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,161 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAY opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 243.65 and a beta of 1.10. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.