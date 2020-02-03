FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,407 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

NYSE:FDX opened at $144.64 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average of $156.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

