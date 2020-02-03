Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,951 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $227,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $68,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.4% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $104.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $104.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

