Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.22% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,911,000.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 30,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 72,466 shares of company stock valued at $745,730. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAG stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMAG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

