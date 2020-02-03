ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of ACAD opened at $39.94 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $100,245.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,958.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $1,787,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

