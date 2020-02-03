Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,164 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $557.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

SOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen set a $16.00 target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

