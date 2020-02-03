Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.09.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,432.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,275.98. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

