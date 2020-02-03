Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

NASDAQ WWD opened at $116.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.93. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $85.68 and a 1 year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.80.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.