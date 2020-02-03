Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,118 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.0% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $151.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.