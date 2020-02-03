$161.23 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report $161.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.24 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $161.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $634.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $631.15 million to $637.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $670.60 million, with estimates ranging from $649.33 million to $692.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million.

SHEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $40.35 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.