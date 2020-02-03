Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $961,000 Stock Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 382.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The GEO Group Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $24.03.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

