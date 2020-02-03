Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 102 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after buying an additional 539,986 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after buying an additional 303,814 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $30,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $129.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a one year low of $101.70 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura raised their target price on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,533 shares of company stock worth $11,045,734. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

