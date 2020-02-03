Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 6,707 Shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.17% of A10 Networks worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of ATEN opened at $6.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $523.13 million, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.75. A10 Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $63,816.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.