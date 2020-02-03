Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,835 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

CYBR stock opened at $138.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.57. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $83.01 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

