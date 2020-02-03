Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $28,000 in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 247,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 71.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

HRTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, CEO Bruce Lucas sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,077,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,522,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

HRTG opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $356.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

