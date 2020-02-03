5,500 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

ADSK stock opened at $196.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $201.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.59.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

