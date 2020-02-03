Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 68,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 74.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,321,460. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $190.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $199.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

