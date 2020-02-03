Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 12,088 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,088 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Xerox by 611.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

