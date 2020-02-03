Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV opened at $131.62 on Monday. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

