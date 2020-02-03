1,157 Shares in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,065,000 after buying an additional 400,762 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at $10,456,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1,719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 165,821 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at $5,945,000.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SERV shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.