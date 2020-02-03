Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.15% of Bryn Mawr Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $755.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

BMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

