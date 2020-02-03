PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Stock Holdings Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,220,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $10,508,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 484,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 310,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 578.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 282,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 240,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 169,911 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $37.03.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 200,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $6,541,065.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,558,281 shares of company stock valued at $107,528,217. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen raised PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

