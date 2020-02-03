Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $137.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

